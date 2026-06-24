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Willa Brigham - Storyteller

Storyteller

June 24, 2026

Richard H. Thornton Library @ 10:00 am

South Branch Library @ 12:00 pm


Ms. Willa Brigham is a North Carolina treasure who is equal parts storyteller, inspirational speaker, writer, and a two-time Emmy Award winner. There is nothing Ms. Brigham loves more than empowering children and adults via the spoken word to believe in themselves. 

Willa Brigham Flyer - June

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Willa Brigham - Storyteller

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