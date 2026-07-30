Bookbag Giveaway - Thursday, August 6 at 11 AM

The Granville County Department of Social Services will host a FREE back-to-school bookbag giveaway at the DSS Child Support office on Thursday, August 6 at the DSS Child Support Office located at 143 Williamsboro Street, Oxford.

100 bags (which include school supplies) will be available, and the event will run while supplies last. Students participating in the bookbag giveaway must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will include free snacks and a chance to learn more about services offered by the DSS Child Support office.