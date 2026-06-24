Public Notice - Board of Equalization - Assessment Appeals Process

Public Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Equalization will convene on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Appeals to the Board are due by Monday, July 6, 2026.

Taxpayers who DO NOT reach an agreement with the County Assessor and want to appeal must:

Contact the County Clerk’s Office at (573)545-3549 for an appeal form

Mail the completed appeal form and documentation to Scott County Clerk, PO Box 188, Benton, MO 63736

Appeals postmarked by July 6, 2026 will be accepted

Note: All appeal forms must be completed and received before any hearing will be scheduled.

Hearings will be held in the County Commission Room, Scott County Courthouse, 131 South Winchester Street, Benton, MO 63736.

Submitted by Allen Seabaugh, Scott County Clerk