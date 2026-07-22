Public Notice – Informing Local Residents of Upcoming Construction

The Scott County Commission wishes to inform local residents of the future demolition of county road bridge 468, followed immediately by construction to replace said bridge. During which time that the bridge shall be demolished and new bridge will be constructed, the route connected by the bridge will be disconnected, and thus detour approximately 6.5 miles long on Route 61, Route ZZ and county road 452 will be necessary during construction.

This bridge is located northeast of Tanner on county road 468 at Drainage Ditch No. 1. The new bridge will replace the existing bridge.

The Scott County Commission hereby extends an invitation to local residents affected by the replacement of this bridge. From this present date of July 23, 2026 until August 6, 2026, citizens are welcome to submit comments or concerns in relation to the replacement of the county road 468 to the Scott County Commission.

The Scott County Commission will take into consideration all relevant submissions and, if deemed necessary and appropriate by the Commission, will consider further action in relation to this project. Plans will be available upon request.

Public comment will be accepted between the dates and may be submitted by email or phone to the project engineer at the following:

Colter Gaebler

Smith and Co. Engineers

colterg@shsmithco.com

573-785-9621

*For comments submitted via email, please place “County Road Bridge 468 Replacement” in the subject line of the submittal comments.

Commenters should be aware that their comments, including names and home addresses, are considered public information and may be released to the public. However, individual commenters may request that their name and home address be withheld from public release by stating this in their comment letter or message.

Scott County Commission