DMV News You Can Use for June 2026

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

As the summer travel season begins throughout and beyond our beautiful city, I encourage everyone to be safe and follow the rules of the road. Please follow posted speed limits and watch for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly when approaching intersections. By taking these actions in the District, we can all help achieve the Mayor's Vision Zero goal to reach zero fatalities and serious injuries to travelers.

In this month's newsletter, there will be some important tips on safe driving including some tips on best practices when pulling a trailer, general tire checks you can perform for National Tire Safety Week, and some recent #TeamDMV outreach in the community. Keep reading to learn more!

Reminder: summer hours at the inspection station have begun! Visit us Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6am - 2pm and Wednesdays from 7am - 2pm. We also have 24/7 kiosks at Takoma and Fort Stanton Recreation Centers.

Also, all DC DMV locations will be closed on the following days to observe Juneteenth and the Independence Day Holidays: Friday, June 19, Friday, July 3 and Saturday July 4. Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's free mobile app.

Please know, your feedback is important. You can write me a letter or submit your general inquiry for the DC Department of Motor Vehicles here.

To stay up to date on all things DC DMV year-round, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn. Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Stay safe, DC!

- Director Gabriel Robinson

DMV News You Can Use - June 2026