DMV News You Can Use for July 2026

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Summer is well underway in our nation's capital, Washington, DC! For many, summer means time spent outside -- whether it's strolling around the neighborhood, traveling around the country, abroad, or dodging the summer heat with a splash at the nearest community pool or cooling center.

However you make your summer memorable this year, I encourage everyone to look out for each other, and as always, be sure to follow all the rules of the road. Watch out for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly when approaching intersections. Before you leave your vehicle, remember to check for children or pets. By taking these actions, we can all help achieve the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of seeing zero fatalities or serious injuries to travelers in the District because everyone deserves safer streets.

In this month's newsletter, there are safety tips on how to prevent your vehicle from theft, including what to do in the event your vehicle is stolen in DC. Additionally, keep reading to learn more about how to sign up for paperless notifications from the DMV or subscribe to our newsletter in Spanish!

As a reminder, your feedback is important to us. Please write us a letter or join me for the DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 6 at 12 p.m. For a full hour, I will respond in real time to any of your DMV related questions.

To stay up to date on all things DC DMV year-round, follow us across our social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn. Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Stay safe, DC!

- Director Gabriel Robinson

DMV News You Can Use - July 2026