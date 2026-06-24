Marion County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 24, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will strengthen social media protections for youth, expand oversight in child fatality cases and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1408: Strengthening Social Media Protections

State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) said a new law he authored protects Hoosier youth from the harmful effects of social media by establishing safeguards for adolescents on social media. It requires parental consent, gives parents the ability to better monitor social media activity and restricts certain addictive or harmful features.

"While social media can be a great way to connect with others, its downsides are also apparent in the widespread mental health issues our children are experiencing from using it," said Behning, who serves as chair of the House Education Committee. "This problem also leads to disciplinary concerns for students during school. Through this law, parents have more control over their children's social media use, and the state can take action against platforms that violate these restrictions."

"Parents deserve greater confidence that their children are protected online," said State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers). "This new law strengthens safeguards for minors on social media and helps hold these platforms accountable for creating a safe digital environment for young Hoosiers."

House Enrolled Act 1257: Protecting Vulnerable Children

State Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) authored a new law that provides additional oversight and public transparency to Indiana Department of Child Services cases involving child fatalities, requiring more detailed reporting on these cases to reduce child abuse and protect Hoosier children.

"The loss of any young life is heartbreaking, and previous regulations restricted the disclosure of details that could help prevent these tragedies," McGuire said. "This is a big step forward in shining a light on child fatalities to help with prevention and better protect our most vulnerable."

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Reinforcing Immigration Enforcement

State Rep. Andrew Ireland (R-Indianapolis) said a new law clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement laws by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests. It also bolsters prohibitions on employers hiring illegal immigrants and empowers the attorney general to take action on violations.

“Illegal immigration is not complicated: If you entered this country unlawfully, you should be removed,” Ireland said. “This law makes clear that Indiana will not be a sanctuary state. Local officials must cooperate with federal immigration authorities, employers cannot knowingly hire illegal immigrants and Hoosier communities should not be forced to bear the costs of lawlessness.”

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) represents House District 91,

which includes a portion of Marion County.

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State Rep. Andrew Ireland (R-Indianapolis) represents House District 90,

which includes a portion of Marion County.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

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State Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) represents House District 93,

which includes a portion of Marion County.

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