Rep. May highlights new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 24, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) is highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help cut red tape in housing and education, expand childcare access and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

May highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1001: Increasing Housing Affordability

A new law May supported delivers housing affordability by rolling back regulations and reducing bureaucratic delays and hurdles to help get more housing to market, increasing supply and driving down costs.

"Housing affordability starts with availability," May said. "This new law addresses a statewide housing shortage, helping communities grow and meet the demands of the market while supporting responsible development."

House Enrolled Act 1004: Reducing Education Regulations

A new law reduces the number of regulations Indiana’s K-12 schools must navigate so they can focus more on educating our children. The law is a continuation of an effort that began last year to remove outdated and unnecessary regulations and give schools more control over local education decisions.

"Removing burdensome regulations allows teachers and schools to focus on what matters most," May said. "That is providing a quality education to their students and helping them achieve their full potential."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

To increase access to childcare, a new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.



House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) represents House District 65,

which includes all of Lawrence County, and portions of Jackson, Orange and Washington counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.