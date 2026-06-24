Đurić Confers with OAS Secretary General

On the eve of the opening of this year's first session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Panama City, Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marko Đurić, met with the Secretary General of the organization, Albert Ramdin, to discuss the importance of multilateralism, cooperation, and dialogue in the international arena in a rapidly changing world.

Minister Đurić conveyed to his interlocutor that it was a great honor for him, as Serbia's representative, to attend the OAS General Assembly once again this year in Panama City.

Today's meeting also provided an opportunity to brief the Secretary General of this important organization on the intensive preparations for the hosting of the Expo 2027. He expressed hope that the OAS would recognize the significance of this global event and join the many international organizations that have already confirmed their participation.

He also invited Secretary General Ramdin to visit Serbia and attend Expo 2027 in Belgrade, which will, over the coming year, become a venue for international gatherings, dialogue, innovation, and the presentation of humanity's finest achievements.

The Minister further expressed his expectation that Belgrade would have the opportunity to welcome as many OAS member states as possible to this prestigious world exhibition.

Đurić emphasized that Serbia attaches immense importance to the activities of the OAS, where it has held observer status since 2002, stressing that the country is committed to enhancing cooperation with the member states of this forum and building bridges of cooperation in this part of the world as well.

The Serbian Foreign Minister underscored that it is of particular importance to Serbia that a large number of friendly countries among the OAS member states share common values with Serbia and demonstrate understanding for the position of the Republic of Serbia and for issues of importance to the preservation of its national interests.