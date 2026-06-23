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Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1838

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1554

PRINTER'S NO. 1838

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1206

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE,

FARRY, J. WARD, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI AND SANTARSIERO,

MARCH 30, 2026

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 23, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 14, 1992 (P.L.1116, No.145),

entitled "An act providing minimum standards, terms and

conditions for the licensing of persons who engage in

wholesale distributions in interstate commerce of

prescription drugs; and making a repeal," further providing

for definitions and for license application.

AMENDING THE ACT OF DECEMBER 14, 1992 (P.L.1116, NO.145),

ENTITLED "AN ACT PROVIDING MINIMUM STANDARDS, TERMS AND

CONDITIONS FOR THE LICENSING OF PERSONS WHO ENGAGE IN

WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTIONS IN INTERSTATE COMMERCE OF

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS; AND MAKING A REPEAL," FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR DEFINITIONS AND FOR LICENSE APPLICATION.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "virtual manufacturer" in

section 3 of the act of December 14, 1992 (P.L.1116, No.145),

known as the Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors License

Act, added October 16, 2024 (P.L.988, No.101), is amended to

read:

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

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Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1838

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