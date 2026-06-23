Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1838
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1554
PRINTER'S NO. 1838
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1206
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE,
FARRY, J. WARD, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI AND SANTARSIERO,
MARCH 30, 2026
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 23, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 14, 1992 (P.L.1116, No.145),
entitled "An act providing minimum standards, terms and
conditions for the licensing of persons who engage in
wholesale distributions in interstate commerce of
prescription drugs; and making a repeal," further providing
for definitions and for license application.
AMENDING THE ACT OF DECEMBER 14, 1992 (P.L.1116, NO.145),
ENTITLED "AN ACT PROVIDING MINIMUM STANDARDS, TERMS AND
CONDITIONS FOR THE LICENSING OF PERSONS WHO ENGAGE IN
WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTIONS IN INTERSTATE COMMERCE OF
PRESCRIPTION DRUGS; AND MAKING A REPEAL," FURTHER PROVIDING
FOR DEFINITIONS AND FOR LICENSE APPLICATION.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "virtual manufacturer" in
section 3 of the act of December 14, 1992 (P.L.1116, No.145),
known as the Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors License
Act, added October 16, 2024 (P.L.988, No.101), is amended to
read:
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
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