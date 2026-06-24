Summer Safety: How Alcohol Impacts Young People

Summer months bring vacations, parties and time with friends. During this time of year, it is important to be aware of how alcohol can impact young people. How Alcohol Affects Young People Many young people in North Carolina have access to alcohol and drink before they turn 21. In 2023, one in five high school students in North Carolina said they drank alcohol. That’s about 117,000 students. Some of these students also report having their first drink of alcohol as early as 13 years old. The number of high school students who had their first drink before age 13 increased 13% over six years. Early alcohol use among young people has grown, leading to more alcohol-related harm. In a six-year span in North Carolina: Keep reading to learn how to best educate our young people about the risks of underage drinking. Flavored Alcohol Beverages: The Risk to Underage Drinkers A new trend in underage drinking is the rising popularity of flavored alcohol beverages (FABs). Some FABs can contain enough alcohol to equal two or more standard drinks. A 23.5-ounce supersized alcopop with 12% ABV is equal to five drinks. For comparison, a 12-ounce premium cocktail with 9% ABV is equal to two drinks. FABs have lower prices and sweet flavors that can be appealing for young people.

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