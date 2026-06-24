Intersection improvement projects begin in Fluvanna County

CULPEPER – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and its contractor will begin to mobilize Monday, July 6, on projects to improve the intersections of Route 600 (South Boston Road) and Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road), and Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 631 (Troy Road) in Fluvanna County.

Improvements at South Boston Road and Lake Monticello Road

A left-turn lane will be added on South Boston Road at Lake Monticello Road. Sight distance improvements will also be done along the Lake Monticello approach at the intersection. This project will improve motorist safety at the intersection by adding a queue lane for left-turning traffic on South Boston Road and improving sight-distance at the intersection.

During construction, expected to begin in late July, a segment of South Boston Road will be temporarily closed between just south of Lake Monticello Road and River Ridge Drive, with a regional detour for through traffic and a local detour for local traffic. Once the detours are in place, Lake Monticello Road will remain open at all times, and South Boston Road will also remain open north of the Lake Monticello Road intersection. Motorists may continue to make a left turn from Lake Monticello Road onto South Boston Road and a right turn from South Boston Road onto Lake Monticello Road.

Improvements at Richmond Road and Troy Road

A single-lane roundabout will be built at the intersection of Richmond Road and Troy Road, which is currently controlled by a stop sign. Roundabouts are designed to remove conflicts that arise from left-turn movements at traditional stop-controlled intersections. They are also proven to reduce crash frequency by about 80 percent as well as crash severity. A detour on Troy Road will be in place beginning January 2027 as construction on the roundabout progresses. Additional communication will be shared closer to the start of the detour.

The total funding for the projects, $8.9 million, is being funded through Virginia's SMART Scale Program.

Construction at both intersections is expected to be complete by September 2027.

The project contractor is Caton Construction Group, Inc.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the work zone and follow posted detour signs. All work is weather permitting.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.