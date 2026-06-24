Public meeting on Harbor dredging set for June 30

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, along with partners Georgetown County and the City of Georgetown, will host a public meeting on June 30 to discuss upcoming maintenance dredging in Georgetown Harbor.

The meeting will give residents, mariners and local business owners a comprehensive overview of the $3.587 million infrastructure project. The Corps expects to start dredging in July and complete the work in less than three months.

“Maintaining safe and navigable waterways is critical to the economic vitality of Georgetown County,” said Sonja Carter, USACE project manager. “This dredging project will remove significant underwater hazards, ensuring safe passage for both commercial and recreational boaters, while directly supporting the region's long-term prosperity.”

Project Highlights and Economic Impact

The contract, awarded June 1, 2026, focuses on the Bypass and Steel Mill channels. Accumulated sand and silt, known as shoaling, have reduced channel depths to less than 5 feet in critical areas. This project will restore the channels to a 12-foot depth, plus two feet of allowable overdepth.

The dredging directly supports the Georgetown Port Master Plan and will revitalize key industrial waterfront properties, including those of International Paper and Liberty Steel. By restoring reliable access, the project strengthens the harbor's role as a vital economic asset and makes the Industrial Park more appealing to new businesses.

Operational and Environmental Details

Operating under strict safety and environmental standards, crews will use a cutterhead dredge to remove roughly 390,000 cubic yards of material, with an option to dredge an additional 170,000 cubic yards. Crews will safely deposit all dredged material at the 139-acre Sampit Placement Area. The project requires no ocean disposal. USACE selected a cutterhead dredge specifically to minimize water turbidity.

Following a rigorous Supplemental Environmental Assessment, the Charleston District issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the project. Crews will conduct all work in full compliance with the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act, implementing standard protection measures for local wildlife like the West Indian manatee and sturgeon.

Public Meeting Information

The Charleston District prioritizes community engagement and encourages the public to attend the meeting. Attendees will learn about the dredging timeline, safety zones for mariners and overall project benefits.

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.

Location: South Carolina Maritime Museum, 729 Front St, Georgetown, SC, 29440

During construction, active dredging vessels will navigate the harbor. Mariners are urged to use caution and monitor official channels for the latest navigation updates.