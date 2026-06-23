Carolina Days Celebration Kicks Off June 27

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence — and right here in the Lowcountry, it also marks 250 years since the Battle of Sullivans Island, a major victory that helped turn the tide of the Revolutionary War. To commemorate both milestones, the Georgetown County 250 Committee is hosting a week of events, known as the Carolina Days Celebration, running June 27 through July 5.

The celebration kicks off Saturday, June 27, with an Opening Ceremony at the Georgetown Growers Market (corner of South Fraser and Prince Street) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Colonial-themed event will feature the Presentation of Colors by the City of Georgetown Fire Department, the National Anthem performed by Kevin Jayroe, and a prayer from the Rev. Ryan Landes of Prince George-Winyah Church. City of Georgetown Mayor Jay Doyle will deliver opening remarks, County Attorney Jay Watson will read the Georgetown County 250 Proclamation, and Georgetown County 250 Committee Chairman Ken Baeszler will speak on 250 Years of Independence. A large-format copy of the Declaration of Independence will be on hand for visitors to sign, and the morning continues with browsing among local growers, artisans and vendors through 1 p.m.

From there, the celebration continues throughout the week:

Sunday, June 28 — Carolina Day 5–6 p.m. A commemorative program at Francis Marion Park honoring the Battle of Sullivans Island, followed by a procession to Joseph Rainey Park for a discussion of the Charters of Freedom.

5–6 p.m. A commemorative program at Francis Marion Park honoring the Battle of Sullivans Island, followed by a procession to Joseph Rainey Park for a discussion of the Charters of Freedom. Monday, June 29 — Explore Georgetown 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Spend the day visiting Georgetown County's museums and historic sites, many of which will offer special programming or discounted admission. A full list of participating venues is available at sc250georgetown.org/events/explore-georgetown.

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Spend the day visiting Georgetown County's museums and historic sites, many of which will offer special programming or discounted admission. A full list of participating venues is available at sc250georgetown.org/events/explore-georgetown. Tuesday, June 30 — Carolina Kids 10 a.m.–noon. The Kaminski House hosts a Foxes on Front ribbon-cutting, hands-on kids' activities, and the inaugural Foxes on Front "fox hunt."

10 a.m.–noon. The Kaminski House hosts a Foxes on Front ribbon-cutting, hands-on kids' activities, and the inaugural Foxes on Front "fox hunt." Thursday, July 2 — Honor Georgetown Patriots Tour 10 a.m.–1 p.m. A tour recognizing Revolutionary-era veterans and historic gravesites across the county, including a special program at the Prince George Winyah graveyard, where 13 Revolutionary War veterans are buried. Advance registration is required at eventcreate.com/e/patriots-tour.

10 a.m.–1 p.m. A tour recognizing Revolutionary-era veterans and historic gravesites across the county, including a special program at the Prince George Winyah graveyard, where 13 Revolutionary War veterans are buried. Advance registration is required at eventcreate.com/e/patriots-tour. Saturday, July 4 — Independence Day Celebration 9:30–10 a.m. The county's 1976 time capsule will be opened at the Georgetown County Courthouse. That evening, 6:30–9 p.m., head to the lawn of the Kaminski House for music, kids' activities, and fireworks.

9:30–10 a.m. The county's 1976 time capsule will be opened at the Georgetown County Courthouse. That evening, 6:30–9 p.m., head to the lawn of the Kaminski House for music, kids' activities, and fireworks. Sunday, July 5 — The Great Georgetown Cookout 4–7 p.m. Neighbors are invited to Maritime Park for a free community cookout featuring hamburgers and hot dogs.

For a full list of events and additional details, visit www.sc250georgetown.org/events.