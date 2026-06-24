Dell Becomes First Major Enterprise to Certify Its Competitive Intelligence Team Through SAICI's CGENAI® Program

Dell Technologies is a premier American multinational technology company headquartered in Round Rock, Texas

Dell Technologies Becomes First Major Enterprise to Certify Its Entire Competitive Intelligence Team Through SAICI's CGENAI® Program

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for AI in Competitive Intelligence (SAICI), a microsociety of the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AIAI), announces that Dell Technologies' global Competitive Intelligence organization will adopt SAICI's CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence certification across its entire team, making Dell the first major enterprise to credential a full CI department in AI-native methodology. The rollout begins immediately and represents the largest single deployment of the CGENAI® credential since the certification's launch in April 2026.

Dell's Competitive Intelligence organization supports over $100 billion in annual revenue and delivers competitive coverage to more than 50,000 sales professionals worldwide. Under the SAICI partnership, every member of the team — from analysts to leadership — will complete the CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence credential, standardizing the organization on a common AI-native methodology for producing, interpreting, and operationalizing competitive insight at enterprise scale.

For Dell, the decision is a strategic one. As generative AI, agentic systems, and AI-augmented workflows reshape how competitive intelligence is produced and consumed, the gap between CI organizations operating from a coherent AI methodology and those relying on ad hoc, individual-analyst approaches is widening rapidly. By certifying its entire team, Dell standardizes capability across a global CI function, removes the variance that comes from analysts developing their own AI practices independently, and ensures that the competitive intelligence reaching the executive suite, product roadmaps, and sales floor meets a single, defensible professional standard.

"Competitive intelligence is in the middle of the biggest methodological shift in the discipline's history, and you cannot navigate that with a patchwork of self-taught practices," said Jay Nakagawa, Director of Competitive Intelligence at Dell Technologies and Co-Executive Director of SAICI. "Our team is exceptional, but exceptional individual practice isn't the same thing as an exceptional, standardized organizational capability. The CGENAI® gives us that. Every analyst on my team will graduate this program operating from the same body of knowledge, the same AI-native methodology, and the same professional standard. That's how you build a CI function that consistently outpaces competitors — not by hoping for hero analysts, but by raising the floor for the entire organization."

The first members of Dell's CI team to complete the CGENAI® credential are Jeff Korte, Scott J. Blosl, Philip Armstrong, Steve Karra, Nelson Jiao, Jason Schwenneker, Yan Mou, Sarah Mock, and Rachel Adkins. Additional team members are completing the credential as the enterprise rollout continues.

The move is also a signal to the broader CI profession. Enterprise CI has historically been credential-light compared to adjacent disciplines like finance, audit, and law — a reality that has constrained the field's professional standing and made it difficult to benchmark capability across organizations. Dell's decision to deploy a recognized AI-native credential across an entire global CI department establishes a new reference point for what serious enterprise competitive intelligence looks like in the AI era.

"This is the moment the CI profession has been waiting for," said Nan Bulger, Co-Executive Director of SAICI. "A major global enterprise saying publicly, and at scale, that AI-native competitive intelligence requires a real professional standard — and committing to credential its entire team to that standard. That is how disciplines mature. We built the CGENAI® for exactly this kind of deployment, and Dell's CI organization is the proof point the field needed."

The Dell rollout follows SAICI's April 2026 launch of the CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence credential and its recognition of Jeff Korte as the first individual practitioner to earn the certification. SAICI confirmed that conversations are underway with additional enterprises and expects further announcements in the months ahead.

Professionals and organizations interested in learning more about the CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence certification, enterprise rollout options, or SAICI's broader work are invited to visit saici.ai.

About SAICI

The Society for Artificial Intelligence in Competitive Intelligence (SAICI) is a professional society dedicated to advancing the future of competitive intelligence through standards, certification, professional development, and community. SAICI serves professionals and organizations working to build stronger intelligence capability in an environment shaped by artificial intelligence and rising strategic demands. Through its certification and leadership initiatives, SAICI is helping define the professional standard for modern competitive intelligence.

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