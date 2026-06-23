Dr. Alqarni Becomes the First Saudi to Earn CGENAI® Certification from the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Mohammed Alqarni

Saudi-based AI Consultant, Academic, and Founder of Foresighted Joins Growing Community of Certified AI Professionals

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AIAI) announces that Dr. Mohammed Alqarni has earned the CGENAI® certification in AI Strategy and Management — a credential that recognizes professionals who have completed AIAI's rigorous body of knowledge, passed its examinations, and committed to the Institute's standards for continuing professional development and ethical practice. Dr. Alqarni becomes the first Saudi Arabian national and resident to acquire this professional certification.

Dr. Alqarni is among the most active voices on AI in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A consultant, researcher, academic, and regular contributor to Arab News on AI for business, he has done extensive work at the point where AI strategy, organizational readiness, and workforce transformation meet. As the founder of Foresighted, an AI consultancy dedicated to helping Saudi organizations translate AI investments into measurable operational results, and as a partner at ESPER, his practice spans government, education, and corporate clients across the region. He is also an SFIA-accredited consultant with a track record of implementing workforce development strategies aligned to the realities of emerging technology adoption — not as a theoretical exercise, but as work that must hold up inside real organizations.

"The question I work on every day is how organizations actually get from where they are to where AI can take them, and that gap is bigger than most leaders want to admit," said Dr. Alqarni. "CGENAI® gave me a structured, rigorous framework for the discipline I've been building in practice. It's the kind of credential that raises the standard of the conversation, and that's what the region needs right now."

For AIAI, Dr. Alqarni's certification is meaningful both professionally and geographically. Saudi Arabia is one of the most ambitious AI investment environments in the world, with organizations across sectors actively rebuilding their strategies and workforces around AI capability. The professionals doing that work deserve a credential built to match its complexity, and AIAI's growing presence in the Kingdom, including its recent designation of the Engineering Science Institute for Training as an Authorized Training Partner, reflects that commitment.

"Dr. Alqarni is exactly the kind of professional CGENAI® was designed for," said Dr. Al Naqvi, Founder and CEO of the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence. "He isn't learning about AI strategy from the outside. He has been inside the problem, with governments, universities, and corporations. Having him in the CGENAI® community strengthens it, and we're glad to have him."

Dr. Alqarni holds the CGENAI® certification in AI Strategy and Management. Professionals interested in learning more about the CGENAI® credential or AIAI's certification programs are invited to visit americanai.org.



About the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence

The American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AIAI) is a professional credentialing and standards body dedicated to developing the frameworks, certifications, and professional infrastructure that define responsible and effective AI practice. Through its GenMinds cognitive domain management platform, its network of professional societies, and the CGENAI® family of credentials, AIAI is building the institutional foundation for AI as a mature, accountable profession.

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