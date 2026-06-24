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Special Meeting

Atchison County Commissioners will attend a special meeting on Thursday, July 2nd for the Farm Bureau Annual Steak Dinner at a private residence. The Commissioners were invited and will attend in their individual capacities. No county business will be discussed.

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Special Meeting

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