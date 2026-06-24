The Nevada Connection – June 2026

James Darrough, PLS 021257

Case Number: 20250036

Violation of NAC 625.530 (1) and (8)

In or around February 2023, Mr Darrough was contacted by a client, who was seeking a survey of her property (“Property”) in Virginia City. The client and Mr Darrough entered into a contract for surveying work on February 21, 2023. The work was to take approximately sixty (60) days once it began, at a cost of $2,000.00. The completed survey was to be recorded in Storey County. The client made a down payment of $1,000.00 at the time of signing. The work started on April 20, 2023, and on May 18, 2023, Mr Darrough told the client that the work was being finalized.

On October 31, 2023, Mr Darrough informed the client that the Property corners had been set. On November 2, 2023, Mr Darrough informed the client that he was finishing the final map and it would be ready on November 3, 2023. On January 22, 2024, the client sent a partial payment of $500.00 with the final payment of $500.00 being sent on February 8, 2024, of which Mr Darrough acknowledged receipt.

On March 4, 2024, the client sent a text message to Mr Darrough stating that she had not received anything concerning the recording of the final survey. Mr Darrough responded that the survey was not recorded due to his oversight, and he would get it recorded as soon as possible.

On July 7, 2025, the client received and offer for the Property that included a condition of the sale that a recorded survey be provided. On July 25, 2025, the client learned that the survey still had not been recorded. She informed Mr Darrough of this. Mr Darrough responded on the same day that the map was not recorded, but he would get it submitted as soon as possible. No reason was given for why it was never submitted. The survey map was finally recorded on August 5, 2025.

In Mr Darrough’s response to the complaint he stated that failure to record the survey was due to a heavy workload. He stated that he never intended for the project to be delayed this long, but it kept getting placed at the end of his priority list.

Violations and Potential Disciplinary Actions

Pursuant to NRS 625.3401, after making a survey in conformity with the practice of land surveying, a professional land surveyor shall, within 90 days after the establishment of points or lines, file with the county recorder, in the county in which the survey was made, a record of survey relating to land boundaries and property lines.

Here, Mr Darrough entered into a contract for surveying work wherein the work was to take approximately sixty (60) days once it began. The work started on April 20, 2023, and on May 18, 2023, Mr Darrough told the client that the work was being finalized. Despite this and other assurances that he would record the survey as soon as possible, Mr Darrough did not record the survey map until August 5, 2025, more than 2 years after his survey work was supposed to be completed, and well past the 90-day deadline established by NRS 625.340.

Pursuant to NAC 625.530(1)2, a professional engineer or land surveyor shall “[a]ct in professional matters as a faithful agent or trustee for each employer or client.”

Here, Mr Darrough failed to act as a faithful agent. It took over two years for Mr Darrough to record a survey map that was supposed to be finished and recorded in 60 days. Further, Mr Darrough failed to communicate with the client or provide her with any reason for his delay. Instead, Mr Darrough repeatedly assured the client that her survey map was almost done and would be recorded, but failed to do so in a timely manner.

Based on the foregoing, Mr Darrough stipulates that he violated NRS 625.340 and NAC 625.530 by failing to meet the deadlines he promised the client, failing to record the survey map within 90 days of setting the corners, and failing to maintain better communication with the client; thus, prohibiting her from selling the property in July of 2025.

Pursuant to NAC 625.640 (3)(b)(2) a disciplinary matter may be resolved by Stipulated Agreement without conducting a formal hearing. To that end, to resolve Complaint Number 20250036 now pending, Mr Darrough and the State Board resolve this matter on the following basis: