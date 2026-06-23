The Nevada Connection – November 2016

Governor Brian Sandoval reappointed land surveying member, Bob LaRiviere, to the Board effective July 1, 2016.

Bob is a licensed professional land surveyor in Nevada and California, and has been working in the northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe area for the past 33 years. He currently is the president-owner of CFA, Inc, a Reno civil engineering, land surveying, planning, landscape architecture, and construction observation firm. He has been a partner at CFA since joining the firm in 1998.

Bob graduated from Paul Smith’s College in New York with a degree in surveying and forestry. He is active in the Nevada Association of Land Surveyors, the Sparks Centennial Sunrise Rotary Group of which he is a Charter Member, the Nevada Land Conservancy, and the Builders Association of Northern Nevada.

Bob and his wife Terry live in Sparks. They have a son Dave, daughter-in-law Leah, and three grandchildren.

Governor Sandoval also reappointed public member, Bud Cranor, to the Board effective July 1, 2016. Bud was originally appointed in 2003 and was the first public member to serve on the Board. He served one term and was then reappointed again by Governor Sandoval in 2013.

Bud is the Director of the Communications and Council Support Office in the Mayor’s Office at the City of Henderson. He oversees the administrative and constituent affairs for the Mayor and Council. Bud also serves as the City’s primary spokesman and directs the City’s public information efforts.

Prior to coming to the City of Henderson in 2003, Bud was the Director of Nevada Governor Kenny Guinn’s Southern Nevada Office, and was a member of the Governor’s senior staff from 1998 to 2003.

Before entering public service, Bud held positions in the private and non-profit sectors after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communications from Brigham Young University in 1995.

Bud serves on the Emergency Response Review Committee for the Clark County School District (CCSD), the Voices in Voting Board of Directors, the APPLE Partnership Executive Committee, and the Del Sol High School Governance Team.

Bud lives in Las Vegas with his wife Erin and their four children.