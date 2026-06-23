N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet July 8-9

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet July 8-9 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

The committee meetings will be held July 8. The full commission meeting will be held July 9. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, will be posted on the commission website when they are available.

Committee Meetings When: Wednesday, July 8, 2026, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link.

Meeting number/Access code: 2439 266 6247

Meeting password: ncdeq (62338 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting When: Thursday, July 9, 2026, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link

Meeting number/Access code: 2423 800 1215

Meeting password: ncdeq (62338 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll