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NC Oil and Gas Commission to Meet August 4

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Raleigh.

Members of the public may attend in-person, online or join the meeting by phone.

An agenda and supporting documents will be posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.

Oil and Gas Commission Meeting:

  • When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026
  • Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
  • WebEx Meeting Link
    • Meeting ID: 2426 807 6185
    • Passcode: 08042026_OGC_Att
  • Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
    • Meeting ID: 2426 807 6185
    • Passcode: 08042027

To learn more about the Commission and to view the agenda and related documents, visit: N.C. Oil and Gas Commission | NC DEQ.

The Oil and Gas Commission is responsible for adopting rules on oil and gas exploration in North Carolina.

The Commission also has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, as well as establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur and limit the production of oil and gas exploration. 

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NC Oil and Gas Commission to Meet August 4

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