EMC Water Quality Committee to hold special meeting virtually on Aug. 4

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission Water Quality Committee will hold a special virtual meeting at 2 p.m. on Aug. 4. Members of the public may attend by computer or phone.

Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, will be posted on the commission website when they are available.

Committee Meeting

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, 2 p.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m21c2c56989c87096c687d2446b5fea1e

Meeting number/Access code: 2424 221 2061

Meeting password: NCEMC (62362 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

An in-person listening station will be held in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27604, for those unable to join online.

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.