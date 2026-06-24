Middletown 250 Historic Scavenger Hunt Extended

The deadline to complete the #MiddletownRI 250 Historic Scavenger Hunt has been pushed back to Friday, June 26. Have fun learning about our town and its history. Visit Hunt for more. Town News and Updates Posted on June 24, 2026

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