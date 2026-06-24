Jeskell Systems Selected as an Initial Awardee Under NASA's SEWP VI
Category A award expands federal access to Jeskell's expertise in data lifecycle management, cyber resilience, AI infrastructure, and enterprise storage.
SEWP VI is a premier federal acquisition vehicle that enables government agencies to efficiently procure information technology products and solutions in support of mission-critical operations, modernization initiatives, cybersecurity objectives, and emerging artificial intelligence requirements.
Jeskell's Category A award strengthens the company's ability to support federal agencies with advanced technologies and expertise focused on data lifecycle management, enterprise storage, cyber resilience, AI-ready infrastructure, hybrid cloud environments, and high-performance computing.
For more than 35 years, Jeskell Systems has partnered with federal organizations to modernize infrastructure, protect critical data assets, and maximize the value of technology investments through secure, scalable, and resilient solutions.
"Federal agencies continue to face growing demands related to data growth, infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, and AI adoption," said Kelly Nuckolls, Chief Marketing Officer of Jeskell Systems. "Our selection as a SEWP VI Category A awardee reflects Jeskell's ongoing commitment to helping agencies address these challenges with secure, resilient, and scalable technology solutions that support mission success. This award aligns directly with our focus on data lifecycle management, cyber resilience, AI infrastructure, and high-performance storage solutions that help agencies meet evolving mission requirements."
As agencies navigate increasingly complex data environments and evolving operational requirements, SEWP VI provides a streamlined path to acquire the technologies needed to support both current and future mission objectives. Through this contract vehicle, federal customers can access Jeskell's expertise in enterprise storage, data protection, data governance, infrastructure modernization, and resilient data architectures.
Jeskell maintains strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, including IBM and HPE, enabling the delivery of comprehensive solutions that address data management, cyber resilience, AI infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and high-performance computing requirements across the federal landscape.
The SEWP VI award further strengthens Jeskell's ability to support federal agencies seeking trusted partners to modernize IT environments, improve operational efficiency, enhance cyber resilience, and prepare for the increasing demands of data-driven government operations.
About Jeskell Systems
With 35 years of expertise, Jeskell Systems empowers federal and commercial organizations with scalable data lifecycle management, secure governance, cyber resilience, and high-performance storage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. As a trusted partner of IBM, HPE, and other leading technology providers, Jeskell helps clients reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and maximize the value of their technology investments through secure, resilient, and high-performance data infrastructures.
For more information, visit [www.jeskell.com](http://www.jeskell.com).
Kelly Nuckolls
Jeskell Systems
+1 601-842-6443
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