Kelly Nuckolls of Jeskell Systems Honored on CRN’s 2026 Inclusive Channel Leaders List
CRN recognized Kelly Nuckolls, Chief Marketing Officer of Jeskell Systems, on its 2026 Inclusive Channel Leaders list for her commitment to collaboration, mentorship, and ecosystem leadership across the IT channel.
CRN recognizes Kelly Nuckolls for fostering collaboration, mentorship, and stronger partner relationships across the evolving IT channel ecosystem.
Each of these honorees is dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion within their organizations, the IT channel, and the entire industry. With this list, CRN highlights the importance of championing and building diversity and belonging in the channel ecosystem.
With more than 22 years of experience in the technology channel, Nuckolls has built a reputation for relationship-driven leadership and collaborative ecosystem development across solution providers, distributors, and technology manufacturers. At Jeskell, she has played a key role in expanding strategic partnerships and aligning multi-vendor go-to-market initiatives focused on AI infrastructure, data resilience, modernization, and emerging enterprise technologies.
Nuckolls is known for fostering open communication, mentorship, and collaborative environments where partners and colleagues feel empowered to contribute ideas, challenge thinking respectfully, and grow together. Her leadership philosophy centers around trust, transparency, and the belief that the strongest channel ecosystems are built when organizations work together with shared goals and mutual accountability.
Over the past year, Nuckolls has helped strengthen alignment between Jeskell and strategic partners including IBM, Arrow, Cobalt Iron, HPE, and Dell Technologies, while also supporting the company’s continued growth beyond its traditional Federal focus into broader commercial markets. Her ability to connect people, opportunities, and ideas across the ecosystem has helped create meaningful business momentum while reinforcing long-term partner relationships throughout the channel.
“This year’s Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees set a powerful standard for the industry,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “By elevating diverse voices and cultivating inclusive cultures, they are driving meaningful progress across their organizations and the channel as a whole. We’re inspired by their leadership and applaud their commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive IT ecosystem.”
“Strong partnerships start with trust, transparency, and making sure people feel heard and valued,” said Kelly Nuckolls. “The channel is at its best when we collaborate openly, learn from one another, and create opportunities for everyone in the ecosystem to succeed together.”
The 2026 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured online on July 6 at www.crn.com/inclusive-leaders.
About Jeskell Systems
With 35 years of expertise, Jeskell Systems empowers Federal and commercial clients with scalable data lifecycle management, secure governance, and high-performance storage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. As a trusted partner of leading technology manufacturers, Jeskell delivers resilient, cost-effective infrastructure solutions that support AI initiatives, cyber resilience, and long-term operational success. Learn more at www.jeskell.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.thechannelco.com.
Kelly Nuckolls
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