Remembering Surfside: Five Years Later Progress Continues to Strengthen Condominium Safety

Community Associations Institute

CAI honors the victims of the Surfside tragedy and confirms continued commitment to condominium safety, education, and long-term financial planning.

Five years later, the lessons of Surfside continue to lead and shape conversations around building safety, financial sustainability, and responsible community governance.” — Dawn M. Bauman, CAE

FALLS CHURCH, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Associations Institute , the leading international authority on community association housing, today commemorates the fifth anniversary of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Fla., honoring the 98 lives lost while recognizing the progress made to strengthen condominium safety and long-term financial resilience across the United States."Five years later, the lessons of Surfside continue to lead and shape conversations around building safety, financial sustainability, and responsible community governance," says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, chief executive officer of Community Associations Institute. "The most meaningful way we can honor those lost is by continuing the work. Every reserve study completed, every building inspection conducted, every maintenance project planned, and every informed decision made by a community contributes to a safer future."The tragedy on June 24, 2021, significantly changed the national conversation surrounding condominium safety, building maintenance, reserve funding, and long-term financial planning. Five years later, communities, policymakers, engineers, reserve specialists, and community association leaders continue working together to advance solutions that help protect residents and preserve housing opportunities for future generations.According to the Foundation for Community Association Research , approximately 78.1 million Americans live in more than 373,000 community associations nationwide, including millions residing in condominium communities. As these communities continue to age, proactive maintenance, sound financial planning, and responsible governance remain essential to protecting residents and preserving the long-term viability of community association housing."The tragedy at Surfside profoundly impacted families, communities, and our nation," adds Bauman. “While important work remains, this anniversary reminds us that our work is not done. We are committed to condo safety and continued progress for generations to come."Since Surfside, states across the country have enacted or considered legislation focused on reserve studies and funding, building inspections, and structural integrity. Condominium safety legislation has been introduced in at least 18 states, with significant reforms enacted in states including California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington. These efforts reflect a growing understanding that safe communities depend on both sound physical infrastructure and strong financial planning.CAI has worked alongside lawmakers, regulators, engineers, reserve specialists, community association leaders, and housing experts to advance practical solutions that support safety and sustainability. Through advocacy, education, and best practices, CAI continues to provide resources that help communities navigate evolving requirements and plan responsibly for the future.CAI's condominium safety resources, including guidance on reserve funding, inspections, building maintenance, and long-term planning, are available at www.condosafety.com

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