Ingrid Ulery joins the OIC

June 23, 2026

Ingrid Ulrey has been appointed senior health policy advisor to Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer. She succeeds Jane Beyer, who retired from the position after nearly 40 years of health policy leadership in Washington state.

Ulrey joins the Office of the Insurance Commissioner after serving as the CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange for the past three years. Before that, she was regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, serving Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and 272 federally recognized tribes.

Ulrey will advise the commissioner on policy and legislative strategies to address the growing health care affordability crisis, protect consumers, and expand access to care. She will also serve as the commissioner's delegate to the Health Care Cost Transparency Board and the Universal Health Care Commission.

Ulrey's perspective is grounded in decades of experience in federal and state health care policymaking, and previous leadership positions with Public Health Seattle & King County, AARP, SEIU, and PATH. She has a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University and a bachelor's degree in cultural anthropology from the University of California, Santa Cruz.



