360: Wildfire Season Brings Up Insurance Questions

SPOKANE, Wash. - As wildfire risk grows in Washington, some homeowners are facing a tougher time finding coverage as others learned they don't have enough insurance.

Aaron VanTuyl, the Communications Manager with the Officer of the Insurance Commissioner in Washington, explained how insurance companies look at risk as wildfire incidents have increased in recent years. The process has made coverage harder to find in some parts of the state.

"This is a great reminder for everybody out there to review your policy, you know, annually. Make sure you have enough insurance," he said.

Following wildfire events over the past few years, some homeowners found out after major fires that their coverage no longer matched their home's value or rebuilding costs. After the Upriver Fire in Spokane Valley on Tuesday, VanTuyl urged people to check what their policy covers and how much protection it provids.

Insurance companies use third-party wildfire risk scores as part of their process in determining cover. Those scores rely on things like satellite imagery, weather patterns and property conditions.

"There's not a lot of transparency around them, which is something our office has been working on," VanTuyl said.

The office had pushed for legislation to make the assessment process clearer for homeowners. A bill in the Legislature last year did not reach a House vote, though it would have increased transparency around wildfire risk scores.

For people who can't get homeowners insurance on the regular market due to their wildfire risk, he pointed to the Washington Fair Plan.

"If you can't get insurance anywhere else on the the market, the Fair Plan is it's not taxpayer funded. It's funded by companies doing business in Washington state. And they will find a policy for you," he said.

He also pointed to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, which recently added Washington to its list of states offering wildfire-prepared home designations. He said that certification shows insurers a homeowner has taken steps to make a property more resistant to wildfire.

For homeowners dealing with wildfire-related damage, VanTuyl said documentation mattered during the claims process. He advised people to keep records and take photos before cleanup.

"Keep track of everything. Take plenty of photos for everything and present that to your insurance company along with along with your claim. And that should be factored in," he said.