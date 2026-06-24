Secure Firearm Storage Education Campaign

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a statewide public service announcement (PSA) campaign to promote secure firearm storage and raise awareness about safe storage options and how to prevent firearm misuse. Led by the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) within the Division of Criminal Justice Services and developed in partnership with Brady: United Against Gun Violence and the Ad Council, the campaign is part of New York’s comprehensive approach to strengthening public safety and reducing firearm deaths and injuries.

"New York continues to make historic progress reducing gun violence and making our communities safer," Governor Hochul said. "At the same time, we know too many firearm tragedies happen in homes and involve family members, children and loved ones. This public education campaign will empower gun owners with information and resources on how to securely store their firearms, helping protect their families and prevent needless injuries and deaths."

The $1 million End Family Fire New York PSA campaign will connect New Yorkers with secure firearm storage information through online and traditional platforms, including social media, out-of-home, radio and television, and a New York-specific End Family Fire website. The campaign was developed in collaboration with OpAD Media, which is supporting strategic media placement and outreach efforts. Campaign advertising and outreach will continue through February 2027. According to Brady, the presence of a firearm in a home increases the risk of suicide more than three-fold, and nationally, more than 300 children unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else each year. Approximately seven millionchildren live in homes with access to an unsecured firearm. Securely storing guns unloaded, locked and separately from ammunition is proven to prevent these tragedies.

New York is the fifth state to partner with Brady and the Ad Council on the End Family Fire campaign. Since its national launch in 2018, the campaign has helped drive over three million viewers to seek out more information on safe firearm storage nationwide and has demonstrated success increasing secure firearm storage practices among gun owners, with almost 60 percent who saw the ads changing how or where they keep their firearms in order to store them in a safer manner.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “A message can save a life if it reaches the right person at the right time. Through this campaign, we're bringing the safe firearm storage message to communities across New York and giving families the information they need to prevent tragedies before they happen. Every conversation, every reminder and every firearm securely stored is an opportunity to protect a loved one.”

New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Calliana Thomas said, “Families take simple steps every day to keep their loved ones safe, from buckling seat belts to locking doors at night. Safe firearm storage is another important way to reduce risk and help prevent tragedy. By storing firearms unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition, gun owners can help prevent unintentional shootings, children gaining access to firearms and suicide. Through this campaign, we’re providing New Yorkers with practical information and resources to help keep families and communities safe.”

Brady President Kris Brown said, “We applaud New York for launching the End Family Fire public education campaign and for investing in a proven strategy to prevent firearm-related tragedies before they happen. Gun owners across the state want to keep their loved ones safe, and this campaign provides practical information proven to prevent unintentional shootings, youth access to firearms and suicide. By putting education and awareness first, New York is taking a meaningful step that will prevent heartbreak, protect families and save lives.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen said, “Secure firearm storage is a practical, responsible step that can help protect Veterans, Service Members, families, and communities. Clear information, such as the guidance provided through this campaign, is critical to helping New Yorkers understand safe storage options and take steps that can prevent moments of crisis, accidental injury and heartbreaking loss. This effort aligns with our Department’s ongoing commitment to supporting the well-being of All Who Served and the families who stand beside them. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to advancing prevention efforts that help keep New Yorkers and their loved ones safe.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in improving public safety and reducing firearm deaths and injuries. To avoid firearm misuse, practice safe storage practices which include unloading and locking your firearm before storing and keeping ammunition in a separate location. This campaign will remind New Yorkers that secure firearm storage can end family fire and save lives.”

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “Safe storage is an important safety practice to prevent accidental tragedies. It is another tool in New York's nation-leading toolbox to prevent gun violence. At the same time, Governor Hochul has always recognized that responsibility for domestic violence rests with the person who chooses to harm their partner. New York continues to find innovative ways to support survivors, including removing guns from domestic violence abusers. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your commitment to protecting all New Yorkers from gun violence.”

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul proclaimed June as Gun Violence Awareness Month in New York State, reaffirming the state's commitment to preventing firearm-related injuries and deaths. The FY 27 Enacted Budget sustains record-level investments in prevention, intervention and enforcement, including addressing emerging issues such as 3-D printed guns and DIY machine guns.

The “End Family Fire” campaign complements other initiatives coordinated by the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, including a first-in-the nation pilot program to integrate firearm access and injury screening into emergency departments, and the distribution of gun locks and safe storage brochures to community-based organizations, law enforcement agencies, and service providers. Those partner organizations are hosting events to highlight the importance of keeping firearms locked, unloaded and stored separately from ammunition.

Data from the Division of Criminal Justice Services shows an 18 percent decrease in shooting incidents with injury in communities participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative during the first five months of 2026 compared to the same time last year. There also were 164 fewer individuals shot, a 20 percent drop (164 vs. 204), and a 49 percent decline in firearm-related murders (21 vs. 41). The GIVE initiative currently provides $36 million for equipment, overtime, and personnel, as well as comprehensive, focused training and technical assistance, to 28 participating police departments and their county law enforcement partners: district attorneys’ offices, probation departments and sheriffs’ offices. These police departments are on the front lines of fighting gun violence outside of New York City and account for roughly 90 percent of violent crimes involving firearms and 85 percent of all violent crime reported outside the five boroughs.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Brady: United Against Gun Violence is the nation's oldest gun organization working to free America from gun violence. We believe that changing laws alone won’t end our nation's gun violence crisis; we must also change hearts and minds. That’s why we take a comprehensive approach to end this epidemic: change the laws, change the gun industry and change the conversation about guns in America. Visit bradyunited.org to take action today.

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns — Smokey Bear, Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and view campaign creative on YouTube.