Red Rock Technology Launches Dedicated AI Agent Infrastructure for Institutional Operations

The London and Dubai firm deploys custom AI systems that eliminate repetitive operational work, keeping human judgement where it matters most.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Rock Technology , an institutional AI infrastructure company registered in London and Dubai Internet City, today announced the launch of its dedicated AI Agents infrastructure service for institutional clients globally. The service enables organizations to replace high-volume repetitive operational processes with autonomous AI agents custom-built around each client's specific workflows.Unlike software-as-a-service platforms that require human operators to function, Red Rock's AI agents execute operational tasks end-to-end without human involvement in the execution loop. Current deployments handle data intake and validation, portal access and form submission, document processing, continuous case monitoring, and communications management across institutional clients in the energy, healthcare, and professional services sectors."SaaS moved the work to a new screen," said Michele Fiscalini, CEO of Red Rock Technology. "We remove the work entirely. Those are not the same business."The service is built on dedicated physical infrastructure hosted in Red Rock data centers, with each deployment engineered specifically around the client's operational environment rather than configured from a generic platform. From contract signature, the first AI agent is operational within 90 days.The architecture is designed to compound in value over time. The first agent deployed on a client's infrastructure amortises the underlying data centers and orchestration layer. Each subsequent agent requires only the cost of new logic, not new infrastructure. Red Rock manages the engineering, data infrastructure, and continuous evolution of each agent on an ongoing basis, allowing clients to remain focused on their core operations."The businesses building this foundation today will have a structural operational advantage," Fiscalini added. "In eighteen months, their competitors will still be asking where to start. That gap compounds in one direction only."Red Rock Technology serves institutional clients across the UAE, UK, and international markets. Full service details and discovery session booking are available at https://redrock.io/ai-agents About Red Rock TechnologyRed Rock Technology is an institutional AI infrastructure company with offices in Dubai Internet City (Red Rock Technology FZ-LLC, Company No. 107086) and London (Red Rock Technology Ltd, Company No. 17108705). The company designs and deploys dedicated AI agent infrastructure for operational automation, serving institutional clients across the UAE, UK, and international markets.Learn more at: https://redrock.io/

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