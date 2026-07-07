New Survey Suggests Web Search Users Want Short, Trustworthy Answers

Research points to growing search fatigue. Qoob responds with a smart AI search app focused on short, trustworthy answers for everyday decisions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly half of users say they are wasting time and feel overwhelmed by the answers they get from current AI tools, according to a recent survey of 1,049 census-matched US adults.These tools don't account for the number of decisions users make in a day. Traditional search returns a list of links to compare and general AI tools often return a long block of text. Both leave people doing extra work before they can decide — and both have their own agendas.Qoob has an answer to this big problem and has just launched its smart search and decision app, now available on iOS and Android.The same census matched survey confirmed:- 82% said qoob gives a better experience than the search tools they use now.- Nearly all said qoob gives them the confidence to make decisions.- Nearly all agreed qoob would save them time."The survey matches what users have been telling us. They're tired of sifting through links and the constant noise of AI. People just want trustworthy, short answers so they can make better decisions," said AJ, CEO of qoob. "Qoob is built to do exactly that. It saves you time so you can do the things you love."Qoob is designed for everyday decisions like planning a trip, choosing a recipe, comparing products, or researching a hobby.Qoob is free and available now on the App Store and Google Play.To learn more, visit https://theqoob.com About QoobQoob is a smart search app that gives users short, relevant answers and helps them make everyday decisions, with no sponsored results and no clutter. Qoob is available on iOS and Android. https://theqoob.com

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