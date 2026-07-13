Missacc Kicks Off July Summer Promotion With a Sitewide Offer for Wedding and Occasion Season

Missacc is offering 12% off sitewide with code OFF12 for a limited time, timed to the peak of summer wedding, graduation, and celebration season.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missacc Inc., a global online retailer specializing in wedding, bridal party, and special-occasion fashion, today announced the launch of its July Summer Sale, offering 12% off sitewide with the code OFF12 for a limited time. The promotion arrives as wedding season, graduations, and summer celebrations reach their peak, giving customers a timely way to shop for multiple events without the usual price strain.Shoppers can browse the full collection and apply the code at checkout by visiting https://www.missacc.com/ Helping Customers Celebrate More While Spending LessFormalwear costs add up quickly during the busiest months of the year. Between weddings, bridal parties, graduations, and back-to-school events, many shoppers end up buying several outfits in a short window.The July Summer Sale is built around a simple idea: elegant occasion wear shouldn't require a big budget. Whether someone is dressing for a single milestone event or a full season of celebrations, the discount gives shoppers more room to say yes to the pieces they actually want."Summer is when our customers are juggling the most: weddings, graduations, family celebrations, sometimes all in the same month," said Sarah Chen, Marketing Director at Missacc. "We wanted to make it easier for people to say yes to more than one event this season without stressing over the cost, which is why we timed this sale around when shoppers need it most.”Summer Styles Built for the SeasonThe sale spans Missacc's core summer collections, each designed with the practical demands of warm-weather events in mind.Summer weddings call for fabrics that hold up through long ceremonies and evening receptions. Missacc's mother of the bride dresses collection uses soft chiffon, delicate lace detailing, and modern silhouettes suited to outdoor weddings, garden ceremonies, formal receptions, and family celebrations, prioritizing comfort and ease of movement over stiff, overly traditional styling.Bridesmaid DressesCoordinating a bridal party is one of the more time-consuming parts of wedding planning. Missacc offers bridesmaid dresses in more than 70 colors, giving wedding parties room to keep a cohesive palette while each bridesmaid chooses a silhouette and style that suits her. The collection is built around affordability and variety, so brides can coordinate a full party without stretching the budget.Lightweight Wedding DressesFor beach weddings, garden ceremonies, destination weddings, and intimate celebrations, Missacc's lightweight wedding dress collection is built from breathable tulle, lace, and chiffon that hold their shape without weighing brides down in the heat. The designs lean into the current shift toward effortless, unfussy elegance rather than heavy embellishment; a fit for how modern summer weddings are actually styled.Ongoing 15% Discount for StudentsAlongside the Summer Sale, Missacc's standing 15% discount program remains available to students, healthcare workers, and military personnel; with no minimum purchase required.With back-to-school season approaching, this gives students an additional way to shop early for homecoming, prom, and graduation events at a lower price point.To learn more visit https://www.missacc.com/ About MissaccFounded in 2017, Missacc is an online formalwear brand serving global customers with wedding, bridesmaid, prom, mother-of-the-bride, and special-occasion dresses. The brand is known for its extensive size range and inclusive fit options, spanning sizes 0-30W, along with a color library of more than 70 shades for bridesmaid and party dresses, giving wedding parties and event-goers the flexibility to find pieces that fit their body and their budget.To help customers get the right fit the first time, Missacc provides detailed size charts and fitting guidance, and offers a limited alterations reimbursement program, covering up to $60 toward professional tailoring, for customers who need minor adjustments after their dress arrives. Missacc supports shoppers through every stage of the buying process, from size selection to post-purchase fit questions, making special-occasion dressing more accessible without compromising on style or quality.

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