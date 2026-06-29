Vivi Helps Schools Modernize Classrooms Without Replacing Aging IFPs

Vivi, the the essential campus communication platform

Vivi’s latest release gives educators the tools to use technology with intention and purpose — making the most of the classroom panels schools already own.

The future of learning is collaborative, interactive, and fluid, and Vivi Interactive sets the stage for that future today, and puts everything a teacher needs to start a lesson is a tap away.” — Joe Talaiver, Director of Product at Vivi.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivi , a leading provider of campus communication, classroom engagement, and school safety technology, today announced Vivi Interactive, giving teachers the ability to launch a lesson on any display with a single tap, alongside two new product offerings — Live Captions and Device Alerts — that extend what schools can do with the technology they already own, without adding to IT workload, teacher complexity, or budget pressure.Today’s announcement reflects Vivi's commitment to school and district technology leaders: a unified campus operating system for screen sharing, digital signage, classroom engagement, and critical alerts. Consolidating these functions, which have traditionally required separate vendors, contracts, and support, simplifies the edtech stack, reduces budget pressure, and allows teachers to spend less time managing tools and more time using them."The future of learning is collaborative, interactive, and fluid, and Vivi Interactive sets the stage for that future today. As districts face mounting pressure to do more with existing resources, Vivi Interactive breathes new life into aging interactive displays, turning any touchscreen into a teaching command center. Everything a teacher needs to start a lesson is a tap away," said Joe Talaiver, Director of Product at Vivi.Vivi Interactive reduces friction between technology and learning, all while maximizing wireless capabilities. To achieve this, Vivi Interactive expands the company’s overall tech solution set by adding the following features.• Instant Whiteboard Access: Launch a whiteboard directly from the display for immediate brainstorming, sketching, or problem-solving without waiting for a laptop to boot or connect.• Touch-enabled access: Teachers can walk up to any Vivi-enabled display and begin teaching with a single tap, extending the life of current interactive classroom displays or projectors.• Optimized for Touch Displays and IFPs: Engineered specifically for the infrared and capacitive touch sensors in modern classroom displays, delivering a responsive, lag-free experience.• Intuitive Design: A completely redesigned interface built for direct touch interaction, with improved usability and accessibility."With Vivi Interactive, the friction between a teacher's idea and the technology is gone. By turning the splash page into a functional interface, we're extending the life of an IFP at a fraction of the cost of replacing it. With Vivi Interactive, we are giving teachers a more fluid, faster, and secure pathway to launching a lesson, and access to the tools they already count on — wireless screen mirroring, live draw, multi-user presenting — are all still there, exactly where they expect them to be," commented Talaiver.As part of today’s announcement, Vivi also officially released Live Captions, a feature that converts speech into real-time captions and translations across classroom displays. This optional solution provides students with translations in their native language with just a single click.Aimed at addressing one of the most persistent gaps in classroom technology – real-time language access for multilingual learners – Vivi Live Captions:• Converts speech into captions and instantly translates them into more than 75 languages.• Translates various content, including websites, videos, demos, and discussions.• Produces a session transcript for IEP and 504 documentation, making it easier to share with families and support learning beyond the classroom.• Processes audio in real time without being stored, meeting privacy standards.Vivi Device Alerts, also available as an add-on solution, has been upgraded to extend emergency notifications to Windows, macOS devices, and Webapp. Staff anywhere on campus — offices, common areas, or locations without a Vivi-enabled display — receive the same full-screen, acknowledgment-required notification. The feature includes location-based targeting, mandatory acknowledgment tracking, and a complete audit trail to support compliance reporting.School and district leaders, IT directors, curriculum administrators, and members of the press are invited to experience live demonstrations of the full platform at the Vivi booth #2706 at ISTE Live 26.# # #About ViviVivi is the campus operating system for schools, transforming every display and device into a strategic asset. By unifying crisis alerts, campus-wide communications, and instruction on technology purpose-built for education, Vivi helps schools improve safety, streamline communication, and enhance teaching and learning with the technology they already own. Used in more than 176,000 classrooms worldwide, Vivi serves schools across North America, the UK, and Australia. Learn more at vivi.io.

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