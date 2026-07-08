FETC's 2027 Coach Leaders Bring AI Expertise and Practical Strategies Amid Record Teacher Burnout

FETC 2026, Game Changers in Education

FETC announces 2027 Coach Leaders track speakers to address record teacher burnout with practical AI strategies and tools to elevate teaching and scale impact.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future of Education Technology Conference FETC ) today announced four Featured Speakers for its 2027 Coach Leaders track. Selected for their experience and proven leadership, the speakers will address one of K-12 education's most pressing issues, as reported in RAND's 2025 State of the American Teacher survey: teacher burnout. The FETC 2027 Coach Leaders track will equip instructional and technology coaches with practical strategies, emerging tools, and the leadership mindset to build trust, elevate teaching, and scale impactThe FETC 2027 Coach Leaders Featured Speakers are:Tim Belmont (invited), Technology Coordinator & English Teacher, Lyndhurst Public Schools — a two-time New Jersey Exemplary Educator, ISTE Certified Educator, and Google Certified Trainer, Belmont brings classroom credibility and a builder's eye for tools that hold up under real use, with a focus on giving students an authentic voice through podcasting and digital media.Crystal Uhiren, Instructional Technology Facilitator, Arlington Community Schools — with two decades in secondary education, Uhiren has spent most of her career meeting teachers exactly where they are. A certified Apple Learning Coach, AI enthusiast, and Edutopia contributor, she brings no-fluff coaching strategies that travel across grade levels and content areas.Scott Bricker, Founder & CEO, AweFull Learning — with 25 years as a teacher, coach, tech director, and school leader, Bricker now runs a Microsoft Global Training Partner built around reigniting the curiosity that school can quietly drain out of people. His sessions sit at the intersection of neuroscience, AI, and assessment — the kind of thinking that helps coaches lead conversations, not just deliver trainings.Research from Brown University's Annenberg Institute shows that instructional coaching significantly enhances teacher quality, comparable to the difference between a new teacher and one with five to ten years of experience. To meet teachers' needs and address the evolving role of instructional coaches, the FETC 2027 Coach Leaders track will include sessions, workshops, and roundtables, all led by Featured Speakers and other experts.More than 8,000 educators from 1,300-plus districts across all 50 states attend FETC annually. FETC 2027 runs January 26–29 in Orlando, FL. Registration is open at fetc.org. Coach Leaders track access is included with All-Access and Session+ passes.# # # #About FETCThe Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) ( https://www.fetc.org/ ) ( https://www.fetc.org/ )) is the premier gathering and year-round professional learning network for education technology leaders, innovators, and educators dedicated to achieving measurable results. Through deep-dive seminars, collaborative roundtables, hands-on workshops, and rigorously vetted sessions, FETC equips K-12 leaders and educators with proven strategies and tools for immediate implementation. The event’s expansive exhibit hall showcases more than 450 leading solution providers, while FETC’s collaborations with industry partners and state education technology associations amplify diverse perspectives and foster grassroots innovation.ArcArc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organizes over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services, investing, and education technology. Arc has over 300 talented colleagues in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Singapore, who create new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses. Its education brands include District Administration, University Business, District Administration Leadership Institute, Leadhership Network for Women, and the Future of Education Technology Conference.

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