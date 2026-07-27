Road Closure VT Route 100 near Greg Hill Rd in Waterbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 in the area of Greg Hill Rd Waterbury is closed in
both directions due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice.
Specific details are not yet available; updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area or seek
alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
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