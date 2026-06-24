A' Architecture Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Architecture Design Awards

A' Design Award & Competition Announces Early Entries for the 2026 A' Architecture Design Awards.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards. The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards are open for entries by Architectural Design Studios, Building Contractors, Structural Engineering Firms, Architecture and Design Consultants, Urban Planning Agencies, Architectural Technologists, Building Material Manufacturers, Interior Designers Specializing in Architecture, Architectural Visualization Studios, Landscape Architects, Infrastructure Design Firms, Architectural Lighting Designers, Architectural Acoustics Consultants, Architecture Brands, Architecture Manufacturers, Architecture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free, Architectural Design Studios, Building Contractors, Structural Engineering Firms, Architecture and Design Consultants, Urban Planning Agencies, Architectural Technologists, Building Material Manufacturers, Interior Designers Specializing in Architecture, Architectural Visualization Studios, Landscape Architects, Infrastructure Design Firms, Architectural Lighting Designers, Architectural Acoustics Consultants, Architecture Brands, Architecture Manufacturers, Architecture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Architecture Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Architecture Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in architecture, building and structure design, the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through innovative, sustainable and human-centered built environments. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting architectural projects that enhance quality of life, support environmental responsibility and improve urban development, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging architects, developers and design professionals to create spaces that generate lasting social, cultural and economic value.Architecture Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Architecture Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards : Skyscrapers, Museums, Residential Buildings, Commercial Complexes, Educational Institutions, Religious Structures, Infrastructure Designs, Landscaping Projects and More. Architecture Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/3 Prize for Good Architecture DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Architecture Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Architecture Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards. Architecture Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=3 to see past winners of the A' International Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/3 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize outstanding achievements across all disciplines of design, architecture and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, architects, companies and institutions to develop innovative and meaningful solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster progress and contribute positively to society through thoughtful design and responsible innovation. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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