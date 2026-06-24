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Pleasant Valley Days ~Scofield Town

Celebrate Independence Day at Pleasant Valley Days 2026: Star Spangled Scofield, happening July 3–4 in Scofield. This family-friendly weekend features live music, fireworks over the reservoir, a parade, vendors, food, a 5K run/walk, bounce houses, raffles, a mine disaster exhibit, and activities for all ages. Don’t miss the fireworks on Friday night, July 3, and enjoy two days of small-town fun and community celebration in beautiful Scofield.

The “Star Spangled Scofield” parade will take place on Saturday, July 4 at 11:00 a.m. along the main highway in Scofield, with John Jay announcing. After the parade, festivities continue in the park with live music, vendors, food, bounce houses, and activities throughout the afternoon.

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Pleasant Valley Days ~Scofield Town

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