House Resolution 560 Printer's Number 3571

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 560 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PICKETT, BURGOS, GREINER, HAMM, KAUFFMAN, NEILSON, STAMBAUGH, ROWE, WARREN, ZIMMERMAN, COOPER Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of June 22 through 28, 2026, as "Amateur Radio Week" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Recognizing June 22-28, 2026, as “Amateur Radio Week” in Pennsylvania Actions 3571 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, June 9, 2026 Reported as committed, June 23, 2026 Generated 06/24/2026 12:36 AM

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