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House Resolution 560 Printer's Number 3571

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 560

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PICKETT, BURGOS, GREINER, HAMM, KAUFFMAN, NEILSON, STAMBAUGH, ROWE, WARREN, ZIMMERMAN, COOPER

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the week of June 22 through 28, 2026, as "Amateur Radio Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing June 22-28, 2026, as “Amateur Radio Week” in Pennsylvania

Actions

3571 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, June 9, 2026
Reported as committed, June 23, 2026

Generated 06/24/2026 12:36 AM

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House Resolution 560 Printer's Number 3571

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