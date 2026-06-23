House Resolution 560 Printer's Number 3571
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 560
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PICKETT, BURGOS, GREINER, HAMM, KAUFFMAN, NEILSON, STAMBAUGH, ROWE, WARREN, ZIMMERMAN, COOPER
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the week of June 22 through 28, 2026, as "Amateur Radio Week" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Recognizing June 22-28, 2026, as “Amateur Radio Week” in Pennsylvania
Actions
|3571
|Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, June 9, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 23, 2026
Generated 06/24/2026 12:36 AM
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