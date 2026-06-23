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Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1270

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Voting meeting on SB 997, SB 1058, and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on SB 997, SB 1058, and any other business that may come before the committee.

(to consider Senate Bills No. 614, 743, 997, 1020, 1058 and 1070)

(to consider Senate Bills No. 614, 743, 997, 1020, 1058 and 1070)

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Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1270

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