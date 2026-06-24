California Invests in the Future by Preparing Workers and Employers for Artificial Intelligence

SACRAMENTO — California is investing in the future by equipping its workforce with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving job market shaped by artificial intelligence (AI). The Employment Development Department (EDD) announced today it has awarded nearly $750,000 to the California Workforce Association (CWA) to develop a statewide AI workforce strategy for California’s 45 local workforce development boards , which provide job training, employment services, and business support vital to the social and economic health of their communities.

The statewide AI workforce blueprint will adapt to changing technology and workforce needs, providing a framework to help workforce development boards build expertise, track AI related workforce trends, and strengthen coordination across California’s workforce system to support statewide planning around emerging technologies.

“This initiative allows CWA to work with local workforce boards across California to prepare for the changing impact of artificial intelligence,” said CWA Executive Director Adam Peck. “By developing a shared strategy and practical tools, we can help keep California’s workforce system innovative and be responsive to change.”

For more information about CWA’s work and this project, contact Adam Peck, Executive Director, at 1-559-967-1488 or apeck@calworkforce.org.

This grant is 100 percent federally funded by a grant totaling $749,938 from the U.S. Department of Labor, with no non-federal funding sources.