KingPo Expands IEC, ISO and UL Testing Equipment Support for Global Laboratories

KINGPO IEC ISO UL testing equipment laboratory solutions including environmental test chamber, IP waterproof test equipment and medical electrical safety tester Environmental test chamber, IP waterproof test equipment and medical electrical safety testing equipment for IEC ISO UL standards by KINGPO iec-testing-equipment-selection-engineer-support-kingpo

KingPo supports global laboratories with IEC, ISO and UL testing equipment, environmental chambers, IP test systems and medical test solutions.

Many laboratories know the standard number, but they still need clear guidance to select the correct test equipment, fixture, gauge or chamber for the actual test.” — KingPo Technical Team

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HONG KONG, June 24, 2026 — KingPo Technology Development Limited is strengthening its global technical support and online product resources through its official platform, DGKingPo.com. The initiative is designed to help testing laboratories, certification bodies, manufacturers and quality control teams better understand and select equipment for IEC, ISO, UL and related international test requirements.

KingPo provides standards-based testing equipment for product safety, environmental reliability, ingress protection, electrical safety and medical device evaluation. Its product range includes environmental test chambers, IP waterproof and dust test systems, electrical safety test equipment, medical test equipment, battery testing machines, flame test equipment, standard test gauges, test probes and customized laboratory test fixtures.

As international product compliance requirements become more detailed, laboratories often need more than a single testing machine. They need equipment that matches the correct test method, standard clause, sample size, test object, operating environment and documentation requirement. KingPo focuses on helping customers connect the standard requirement with the actual equipment configuration, reducing selection errors before procurement and improving test repeatability after installation.

“Many customers know the standard number, but they are not always sure which test device, fixture, gauge or chamber is required for the actual test,” said a KingPo technical representative. “Our goal is to make DGKingPo.com a clear technical resource where engineers can understand the test purpose, applicable standards, equipment configuration and important precautions before making a purchasing decision.”

Through DGKingPo.com, KingPo is organizing product pages, technical guides and application content around practical laboratory questions. The website explains how different equipment is used in real testing scenarios, including IEC 60529 ingress protection testing, ISO 20653 high-pressure water spray testing, IEC 60601 medical electrical equipment testing, IEC 60335 household appliance safety testing, IEC 62368 AV/ICT product safety testing and ISO 80369 small-bore connector evaluation.

KingPo’s environmental test chamber solutions cover temperature, humidity, dust, rain, ozone, thermal shock and weathering applications for industries such as automotive, electronics, battery, photovoltaic, medical device and material reliability testing. Its IP testing equipment supports dust and water ingress protection testing for electrical enclosures, outdoor products, automotive components and industrial equipment.

For medical device and electrical safety applications, KingPo provides equipment related to IEC 60601, IEC 60990, ISO 80369 and other important standards. These solutions are used for medical electrical safety evaluation, ECG electrode testing, defibrillation-related testing, neutral electrode performance testing, Luer connector testing and other specialized test requirements.

In addition to standard equipment, KingPo also supports customized test systems and fixtures when customers need special dimensions, specific test programs, multi-station configurations, software reporting, automation or integration with existing laboratory workflows. This engineering flexibility is important for laboratories working with new product categories or complex certification requirements.

KingPo will continue to publish technical resources, product guides and successful case materials through DGKingPo.com. Future updates will focus on core testing fields including IEC 60529 IP testing equipment, ISO 20653 IPX9K test systems, IEC 60601 medical test equipment, ISO 80369 connector gauges, IEC 60695 flame test equipment, IEC 60335 appliance safety test equipment and IEC 62368 test solutions.

For laboratories, certification organizations and manufacturers seeking standards-based testing equipment, KingPo provides technical consultation, equipment configuration support and customized test solutions through its official website.

For more information, visit https://www.dgkingpo.com/.

About KingPo Technology Development Limited

KingPo Technology Development Limited is a manufacturer of testing equipment for product safety, environmental reliability, electrical safety, medical device testing, battery testing and standards-based laboratory applications. Through DGKingPo.com, KingPo provides technical resources and equipment solutions related to IEC, ISO, UL, EN and other international test standards.

KingPo IEC, ISO and UL Testing Equipment for Global Laboratory Applications

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