Personalized license plate applications moving fully online July 1 

HONOLULU — Beginning July 1, applications for new personalized license plates on Oʻahu will be processed exclusively online, ending in-person application services for personalized plates at satellite city halls.

Motorists may continue to apply for personalized license plates through the City and County of Honolulu’s online personalized license plate portal: https://bit.ly/4uNbEQ3.

The transition to a fully digital application process is designed to improve efficiency, streamline service, and reduce delays for the more than 40,000 Oʻahu motorists who use personalized license plates.

“Moving all requests for this type of license plate to only an online system allows us to provide faster, more reliable service at all of our satellites,” said Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro, whose oversight responsibilities include satellite city halls.

The online portal allows applicants to search for available plate combinations of up to six alphanumeric characters in real time. Once an available combination is identified, applicants can complete the reservation process and pay the $60 personalized license plate fee using a Visa, Mastercard, or Discover credit or debit card.

The personalized license plate fee is charged in addition to all standard motor vehicle registration fees and taxes and must be paid annually at the time of vehicle registration renewal.

Motorists who already have a personalized license plate will not be affected by this change.

For more information or to apply for a personalized license plate, visit the Department of Customer Services website at www.honolulu.gov/csd.

—PAU—