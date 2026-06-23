Request for Supplier Qualifications Issued for Addictions Treatment Spaces

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is continuing its commitment to add addictions treatment spaces with a Request for Supplier Qualifications (RFSQ).

The RFSQ is intended to gather information and create a list of service providers pre-qualified to provide addictions treatment services. These services include withdrawal management, inpatient addictions treatment and transitional or recovery supports such as second-stage sober living.

"We are continuing to make investments that increase access for those recovering from addictions, ensuring they have the supports they need to live healthy lives," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Thanks to strong partnerships with service providers, our government is able to deliver more of these important services to residents across the province."

Submissions will be evaluated based on competencies and credentials, such as skills and experience, local knowledge, treatment approach and quality assurance. The pre-qualified list will then be used to procure addictions treatment spaces.

The first RFSQ for addictions treatment spaces was issued in 2023 and it has been issued annually by the Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and SaskBuilds and Procurement.

To date, 370 of the 500 new spaces committed to under the Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions are now available to Saskatchewan residents.

Recent expansions of addictions treatment spaces include 15 mobile withdrawal management spaces with Medavie in Yorkton; 22 second-stage sober living spaces at Oxford House in Regina; and 21 second-stage sober living spaces at Oxford House in Prince Albert.

With the new spaces added under the Action Plan and previously existing spaces, the Ministry of Health funds more than 800 addictions treatment spaces across the province, operated by the SHA and other partner organizations.

Additional details relating to process, timelines, and other relevant information can be found at: www.sasktenders.ca

The RFSQ will close September 9, 2026.

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