NJMVC to Begin Appointments for E-bike Licensing and Registration

Due to a New Law, All E-bike Riders in New Jersey Must Possess a License and Register Their E-bikes

E-bike Licensing and Registration Begins Friday, June 26

TRENTON — Starting June 26, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) will begin appointments for customers to obtain licenses and registrations to operate e-bikes, in accordance with a law (P.L.2025, c.285) enacted in January 2026.



“We’ve worked hard to update our processes and resources to begin issuing licenses and registrations for e-bike riders in New Jersey,” said Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson. “We strongly encourage e-bike riders to utilize the guidance on the NJMVC’s website to familiarize themselves with new requirements for safe and legal e-bike operation, and to book appointments, as needed, to get their registration and license.”

The specific requirements, and step-by-step instructions, for e-bike licensing and registration are outlined on the NJMVC’s e-bike webpage (https://www.nj.gov/mvc/vehicletopics/ebike.htm). The webpage includes detailed guidance and resources — including relevant forms, FAQs, the NJ Driver Manual, and a newly-updated E-bike & Moped Manual — to simplify and explain the new e-bike requirements.

The term “e-bike” commonly refers to both low-speed electric bicycles and motorized bicycles as defined by N.J.S.A. 39:1-1:

• Low-speed electric bicycle — a pedal assisted bicycle with a helper motor that only provides assistance while pedaling up to 20 mph.

• Motorized bicycle — a pedal assisted bicycle with either:

o An engine under 50 cubic centimeters;

o An electric motor that provides assistance while pedaling or with a throttle up to 28 mph; or

o An electric motor that provides assistance while using a throttle, up to 15 mph.

E-bike Usage Requirements Under the New Law

• Age and License

To operate an e-bike in New Jersey, riders must be at least 15 years old and have either (1) an e-bike license or (2) a valid driver license.

• Registration and Insurance

All e-bikes in New Jersey must be registered with the NJMVC.

Only motorized bicycles are required to have insurance coverage.

Low-speed electric bicycles do not require insurance.

• Helmet Use

E-bike riders are required by law to wear a helmet; it is your only protection from serious head injury.



E-bike Licensing

E-bike riders can now schedule initial permit appointments at NJMVC Licensing Centers to begin the process of obtaining a license if they are at least 15 years old and do not already possess a New Jersey driver license. Individuals who already have a valid driver license (ages 17 and up) do not need a separate license to ride an e-bike.



For individuals who do not already have a driver license, they will have to complete a multi-step process that includes obtaining a permit, passing a knowledge test, practicing e-bike operation, and passing a road test before receiving their license to legally ride an e-bike.



Individuals under the age of 18 will also need to provide a completed parent consent form, if a parent or guardian is not accompanying the minor at their appointment.



Visit the NJMVC’s e-bike webpage for more details about e-bike licensing.



E-bike Registration

E-bike registration appointments are now available for booking at NJMVC Vehicle Centers, and the entire process can be completed in a single visit. The first appointments for e-bike registration will be Friday, June 26.



To register an e-bike, customers need to complete a registration form (form BA-49EB), and provide proof of identity, proof of liability insurance (only for those registering motorized bicycles), and proof of ownership, which may include the following:



• A Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin (MCO);

• Purchase receipt;

• A notarized bill of sale; or

• An affidavit from the current owner, as documented on the registration form.



Individuals under the age of 18 will also need to provide a completed parent consent form, if a parent or guardian is not accompanying the minor at their appointment.



Upon registering the e-bike, riders will receive two (2) license plate stickers to affix and display on both sides of the e-bike’s front fork.



Visit the NJMVC’s e-bike webpage for more details about e-bike registration.



For more information on NJMVC services, visit the Commission’s official website at NJMVC.gov.



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