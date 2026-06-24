NJMVC to Begin Appointments for E-bike Licensing and Registration
NJMVC to Begin Appointments for E-bike Licensing and Registration
Due to a New Law, All E-bike Riders in New Jersey Must Possess a License and Register Their E-bikes
E-bike Licensing and Registration Begins Friday, June 26
TRENTON — Starting June 26, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) will begin appointments for customers to obtain licenses and registrations to operate e-bikes, in accordance with a law (P.L.2025, c.285) enacted in January 2026.
“We’ve worked hard to update our processes and resources to begin issuing licenses and registrations for e-bike riders in New Jersey,” said Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson. “We strongly encourage e-bike riders to utilize the guidance on the NJMVC’s website to familiarize themselves with new requirements for safe and legal e-bike operation, and to book appointments, as needed, to get their registration and license.”
The specific requirements, and step-by-step instructions, for e-bike licensing and registration are outlined on the NJMVC’s e-bike webpage (https://www.nj.gov/mvc/vehicletopics/ebike.htm). The webpage includes detailed guidance and resources — including relevant forms, FAQs, the NJ Driver Manual, and a newly-updated E-bike & Moped Manual — to simplify and explain the new e-bike requirements.
The term “e-bike” commonly refers to both low-speed electric bicycles and motorized bicycles as defined by N.J.S.A. 39:1-1:
• Low-speed electric bicycle — a pedal assisted bicycle with a helper motor that only provides assistance while pedaling up to 20 mph.
• Motorized bicycle — a pedal assisted bicycle with either:
o An engine under 50 cubic centimeters;
o An electric motor that provides assistance while pedaling or with a throttle up to 28 mph; or
o An electric motor that provides assistance while using a throttle, up to 15 mph.
E-bike Usage Requirements Under the New Law
• Age and License
To operate an e-bike in New Jersey, riders must be at least 15 years old and have either (1) an e-bike license or (2) a valid driver license.
• Registration and Insurance
All e-bikes in New Jersey must be registered with the NJMVC.
Only motorized bicycles are required to have insurance coverage.
Low-speed electric bicycles do not require insurance.
• Helmet Use
E-bike riders are required by law to wear a helmet; it is your only protection from serious head injury.
E-bike Licensing
E-bike riders can now schedule initial permit appointments at NJMVC Licensing Centers to begin the process of obtaining a license if they are at least 15 years old and do not already possess a New Jersey driver license. Individuals who already have a valid driver license (ages 17 and up) do not need a separate license to ride an e-bike.
For individuals who do not already have a driver license, they will have to complete a multi-step process that includes obtaining a permit, passing a knowledge test, practicing e-bike operation, and passing a road test before receiving their license to legally ride an e-bike.
Individuals under the age of 18 will also need to provide a completed parent consent form, if a parent or guardian is not accompanying the minor at their appointment.
Visit the NJMVC’s e-bike webpage for more details about e-bike licensing.
E-bike Registration
E-bike registration appointments are now available for booking at NJMVC Vehicle Centers, and the entire process can be completed in a single visit. The first appointments for e-bike registration will be Friday, June 26.
To register an e-bike, customers need to complete a registration form (form BA-49EB), and provide proof of identity, proof of liability insurance (only for those registering motorized bicycles), and proof of ownership, which may include the following:
• A Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin (MCO);
• Purchase receipt;
• A notarized bill of sale; or
• An affidavit from the current owner, as documented on the registration form.
Individuals under the age of 18 will also need to provide a completed parent consent form, if a parent or guardian is not accompanying the minor at their appointment.
Upon registering the e-bike, riders will receive two (2) license plate stickers to affix and display on both sides of the e-bike’s front fork.
Visit the NJMVC’s e-bike webpage for more details about e-bike registration.
For more information on NJMVC services, visit the Commission’s official website at NJMVC.gov.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.