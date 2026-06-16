All NJMVC Facilities to Close for the State Holiday on Friday, June 19th

TRENTON — All New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) facilities, including agencies, road test sites, and inspection stations, will be closed Friday, June 19, 2026, in observance of the state holiday.

NJMVC facilities will be open for normal business hours the rest of the week, and the Commission's website at NJMVC.gov remains available 24/7.

New Jerseyans in need of motor vehicle services should always visit the website first to use more than 25 online services, book appointments for in-person services, and find answers to common NJMVC customer questions.

While most customers can complete their motor vehicle business online in New Jersey, nearly all in-person services at NJMVC facilities — for permits, driver testing, document renewals, REAL IDs, new titles and registrations, and more — require an appointment that must be scheduled at the website.