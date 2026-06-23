New England Conservatory Study Report

The Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of the New England Conservatory at 290 Huntington Avenue in the Fenway neighborhood as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

The New England Conservatory of Music (NEC) building is historically significant as the permanent home of the New England Conservatory, which has made an international impact in the field of music education and is the oldest independent school of music in the United States. Founded in 1867 by Eben Tourjée, NEC has produced many of music’s leading educators, managers, conductors, solo artists, orchestral players, and choral singers and contributed to the formation of music programs across the nation and in other countries. The presence of NEC eliminated the necessity for musicians to travel to Europe for a proper music education. NEC’s dedication to the highest quality in rigorous music education helped propel Boston to the forefront of music teaching, performance, and partnership with other music institutions.

Notable historical figures who graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music and studied in this building include:

Florence Price (class of 1906), the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer and have a composition played by a major American orchestra;

Cecil Taylor (class of 1951), a groundbreaking pianist and composer known as one of the pioneers of free jazz and one of the most gifted pianists in jazz history;

Coretta Scott King (class of 1954), an activist and leader of the American civil rights movement and wife of Martin Luther King, Jr.; Coretta Scott King was also a singer who often incorporated music into her work.

The New England Conservatory, designed by renowned Boston architecture firm Wheelwright & Haven, is architecturally significant for its mastery of Renaissance Revival design and for Jordan Hall’s superb acoustic functionality for music performances. The New England Conservatory stands among the best examples of the Renaissance Revival style in Boston, and contributes significantly to the architectural character of the Fenway neighborhood. If designated as a Landmark, the Standards and Criteria in this report will guide the Commission’s review of proposed exterior changes to the property, with the goal of protecting the historic integrity of the building and its setting.

Read the New England Conservatory study report

There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential Landmark designation: