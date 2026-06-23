10 Projects Improving Air Quality Across Boston

Clean air is a human right. These local organizations are working to improve air quality and public health in Boston and beyond.

The City of Boston's Air Pollution Control Commission (APCC) works to make our community a healthier and more comfortable place to live, work, and visit. In May, the APCC brought together over 200 community leaders, researchers, advocates, agencies and policymakers to co-create a vision for future research and policy to improve air quality in Boston and beyond. Throughout this event, conversations and showcases alike carried the same themes; the devastating impacts poor air quality has on a person's health and quality of life, and the importance of utilizing cross-sector partnerships to secure long-term health victories.

During a “Lightning Round”, we heard from 10 different community organizations, government leaders, and researchers who are already working to improve air quality across the city. Here are their projects: