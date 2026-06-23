Thulin assumes command of 325th Fighter Wing

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan “Scar” Thulin assumed command of the 325th Fighter Wing from Col. Christian “Bandit” Bergtholdt during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 23, 2026.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer,15th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony. The event culminated with the traditional passing of the unit guidon, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to the next.

According to Behmer, the 325th FW "Checkertails" hold a legacy of exceptional service, having executed nearly every fighter mission set and established the foundation for F-22 Raptor air superiority. With the transition to the F-35 Lightning II, the wing continues its tradition of readiness, projecting lethal combat power worldwide.

During his remarks, Behmer praised Bergtholdt for his steady leadership through Tyndall's ongoing transformation and expressed absolute confidence in Thulin’s ability to take the helm.

“The Checkertails’ rich history was further cemented under Col. Bergtholdt’s outstanding leadership, enhancing the 325th’s readiness and mission effectiveness,” Behmer said. “Bandit led the wing’s restoration of combat capability following an extended hurricane recovery, ensuring the fighter wing delivered premier power projection and robust support to mission partners, joint force exercises and major combat operations. All the while, he advanced F-35 mission readiness and instilled a sense of purpose in the Airmen of the 325th, inspiring them to be lethal, agile and ready.”

Bergtholdt departs from Tyndall after a two-year tour marked by historic milestones. Under his leadership, the wing transitioned from a skeletal crew operating eight F-35A Lightning IIs into a fully mission-ready combat force, all while navigating the logistical hurdles of a $6 billion installation rebuild. His initiatives also modernized the flight line, cutting jet turn times by 50% and executing the Air Force’s first F-35 integrated combat turn followed by a live-fire missile shot.

Before relinquishing the guidon, Bergtholdt addressed the men and women of the 325th FW one final time to reflect on their shared achievements.

“Our history tells the story of Checkertails stepping up and delivering, and you continue to do that today,” Bergtholdt said. “The bottom line is – our Airmen are focused on the mission. Thank you for your dedication to each other and to the mission of projecting combat airpower.”

Thulin joins the wing following an assignment as the 33rd Operations Group commander at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. As a command pilot with more than 2,300 flight hours in the F-16 and F-35A, Thulin brings extensive operational and combat experience to the wing, having flown more than 660 combat hours during Operations Odyssey Dawn, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

“Colonel Thulin deeply understands the mission of the 325th Fighter Wing and the challenges that come with the job,” Behmer said. “A graduate of the USAF Weapons Instructor Course, the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies and a DAF RAND fellow, he is exceptionally prepared to lead the Checkertails.”

Addressing the audience for the first time as the 325th FW commander, Thulin outlined his vision for the installation’s future, emphasizing a continued focus on combat readiness, supporting the base's 2,900 Total Force personnel and completing the transition to host three operational F-35A squadrons.

"We live in a world where air superiority is not an entitlement, it is a demand," Thulin said. "We will continue to sharpen our spear and outpace our adversaries. And when our nation calls, we will meet the enemy in their own backyard and introduce them to the swift, devastating violence of the United States Air Force."