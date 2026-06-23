Lightning Safety | When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

“When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”

PITT COUNTY, N.C. – Pitt County Government recognizes Lightning Safety Preparedness Week Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27, 2026 to promote community awareness and safety measures.

The campaign “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!,” led by the National Weather Service, aims to create an awareness of local counties and communities of lightning at their outdoor recreational venues and provide safety measures to protect themselves from the dangers of lightning. This campaign encourages the public to take action when they hear thunder rather than waiting for lightning or rain.

National Weather Service Lightning Safety Tips

NO PLACE outside is safe when thunderstorms are in the area.

If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike.

When you hear thunder, immediately move to safe shelter: a substantial building with electricity or plumbing or an enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with windows up.

Stay in safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder.

Indoor Lightning Safety

Stay off corded phones, computers and other electrical equipment that put you in direct contact with electricity.

Avoid plumbing, including sinks, baths and faucets.

Stay away from windows and doors, and stay off porches.

Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.

"As summer outdoor activities increase, so does the risk of lightning-related injuries. National Lightning Safety Awareness Week serves as an important reminder that no outdoor location is safe when thunderstorms are nearby. We urge residents to monitor weather conditions, have a safety plan and seek substantial shelter immediately when thunder is heard. A few minutes of caution can make all the difference”, says Randy Gentry, Director, Pitt County Emergency Management.

Last Resort Outdoor Risk Reduction Tips

If you are caught outside with no safe shelter anywhere nearby the following actions may reduce your risk:

Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges or peaks.

Never lie flat on the ground.

Never shelter under an isolated tree.

Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.

Immediately get out and away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water.

Stay away from objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines, windmills, etc.).

For more information, visit PittCountyNC.gov/Lightning or contact Emergency Management at 252-902-3950.