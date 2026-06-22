Environmental Health | Mosquito Control

Environmental Health Spotlights Prevention, Public and Bee Hive Safety

Pitt County, N.C. – Pitt County is observing National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 21–27, 2026, by reminding residents about mosquito-borne disease prevention and public safety around mosquito control operations, including an important message: Do not tailgate mosquito management trucks.

Mosquito control teams play a critical role in reducing the threat of diseases like West Nile virus, Zika, and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). Pitt County Environmental Health operates marked mosquito management trucks, which may be moving slowly while applying treatments such as larvicides or adulticides in residential neighborhoods, parks or along roadsides.

“For your safety and ours, we urge all drivers to maintain a safe distance behind our mosquito management trucks,” says Amanda Bennett, Pitt County Vector Control Program Manager. “These vehicles may stop or slow suddenly, as treatments may be released into the air. Tailgating puts you at risk and disrupts our efforts to protect public health.”

Safety Tips During Mosquito Control Operations:

Do not tailgate active mosquito management trucks.

Only pass mosquito management trucks when it is safe to do so.

Be aware of posted signs or public notices about spray schedules and treatment areas.

If residents prefer to stay indoors and close windows when spraying takes place, they can, but it is not necessary. The spray is not harmful to pets, but owners may opt to bring them inside when spraying occurs.

“Education and prevention are key,” says Wes Gray, Pitt County Public Health Director. “By eliminating standing water around homes, using insect repellent and supporting local mosquito control programs, we can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illness.”

Residents can reduce mosquito activity and reduce risk by following the 3D’s of protection - Drain, Dress and Defend.

Learn more at PittCountyNC.gov/Mosquito

Register Apiaries (Bee Hives) with NC Bee Check If a resident keeps bees, they should register apiaries at NC Bee Check. Registration is free. Knowing locations of apiaries allows Vector Control to avoid spraying near hives, reducing the risk to pollinators.

For more information, contact Amanda Bennett at 252-902-3210 or visit Mosquito.org/FAQs, NC.BeeCheck.org or Truck Spraying | Mosquitoes | CDC.